Speak out 6/17/20

Note to president

A plea to Donald Trump: please leave, just pack up and leave. You have done more damage to America and the Constitution than any hostile foreign force could ever do. For the sake of our country and it's citizens, please leave.

Police, funding

I expect my police department to protect and serve and not be militaristic warriors. I expect my police to have some training in racial and gender sensitivity, in de-escalation, in assessment and referral. I expect my city, county, state to provide appropriate resources, support, to police -- social workers, homeless shelters, food banks, mental health treatment and placement options. Our government continues to cut back on funding for these resources. Please vote in November for whomever is willing to fund the adjunct services that will enable our police to be what we hope they can be.

Unfit for job

All the events of the past six months have shown clearly that President Trump is unfit and unqualified for his job. Each and every response he has made has been wrong in every way. His tweets have done nothing but show his ignorance, callousness, lack of empathy and penchant for bizarre conspiracy theories. It's time to save our country and make a change in November.

PC culture

Can this country get any crazier? HBO says it will not air "Gone with the Wind" anymore because of its depiction of the old south during the Civil War. This is lunacy. The movie is a classic and the Civil War is part of our history. There is nothing racist about it. The war happened. The movie should be seen by future generations. Now on the other hand, HBO and all the other movie channels should quit showing trash like "Pulp Fiction" and the "Kill Bill" movies along with all the other violent crap Hollywood turns out. I guess the next thing to be removed from their list of films will be "The Holocaust" because it depicts some people of German ancestry as evil. Where will this insanity stop? It must stop now before this country is destroyed.