OpinionJune 16, 2022

Speak Out 6-16-22

Ranked voting

The recent comments from our representatives about ranked voting were disappointing. One stated that no one is complaining about the current system. That means he is just not listening. There have been a huge number of people complaining about the current system and how it works. A second was worried about it not electing the "most conservative" candidate. We want a system that elects the BEST candidate. Her comment smacks of partisanship and party before people. One was against it because, well, it's change and change is always bad. Rank voting is an excellent system that elects the candidate that best reflects the values of the population. It tends to weed out the extremes that are a plague to our current system.

Blacktop problems

Quite recently, MoDOT replaced a lot of drainage pipes under the blacktop highways in Southeast Missouri, which was a good idea. However, after they replaced the pipes, very little fill was placed on top of the pies, which makes it very rough to cross. An example of this is Highway BB South of Brownwood. If you try to cross this more than 20 MPH, it will make your teeth rattle -- needless to say the damage done to the vehicle. Someone mentioned the problem to MoDOT employees and they said they didn't have time to fix the problem.

Speak Out
