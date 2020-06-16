Speak Out 6/16/20

Virtual graduation

These virtual proms and graduation are the silliest things I have ever seen. Guess what, something happens, events get canceled and you have to do without. I do not see why anybody should go out of their way to make it up for them. Sorry, you do not always get to feel special. Grow up.

The other side

You cannot have it both ways. You tell me I don't know what it's like to be a black American, so I can't speak on racism. OK. Then you can't speak what it's like to be a law enforcement officer.

Dems should resign

What happened to George Floyd along with many other Black Americans is appalling. That's why I ask all members of the Democratic Party need to resign. They are the ones in charge in these cities and have done nothing to stop it.