Speak Out 6/16/20

Virtual graduation
These virtual proms and graduation are the silliest things I have ever seen. Guess what, something happens, events get canceled and you have to do without. I do not see why anybody should go out of their way to make it up for them. Sorry, you do not always get to feel special. Grow up.
The other side
You cannot have it both ways. You tell me I don't know what it's like to be a black American, so I can't speak on racism. OK. Then you can't speak what it's like to be a law enforcement officer.
Dems should resign
What happened to George Floyd along with many other Black Americans is appalling. That's why I ask all members of the Democratic Party need to resign. They are the ones in charge in these cities and have done nothing to stop it.
Flag protest
If players want to kneel in front of flags, it is not an assault on the United States. If I want to kneel in protest it is my right, whatever my skin color. Trump needs to grow up and shut up. But neither will happen.
Support police
The Democrats want to defund the police and at the same time do away with the Second Amendment leaving the average person totally defenseless. Enough is enough, support your police department and vote for pro Second Amendment candidates in the general election in November. This is a very important election coming up, and our freedom hangs in the outcome.
Police needed
All those saying we should defund and do away with the police had better take a look around and see what that would actually be like. Look at Chicago where there are several shootings every week and they have one of the largest police forces in our country. With no police violence this will escalate. We need the police not vigilante law.
