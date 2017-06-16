Speak Out 6/16/17

It is a real shame what is happening with the Tailor Institute. It is one of the only organizations that helps young adults with Autism in the country.
I guess the liberal Democrats got so used to having a president that took instruction from George Soros that they are having a hard time with a president that does what the people elected him to do. We actually now have a president instead of a puppet and what a welcome change. You may not agree with some of his policy, but the policy is being shaped by what those who elected him want -- smaller government, more U.S. jobs, and finally getting rid of the catastrophic Obamacare so we actually can have affordable care!
I have read that President Trump cares deeply about his family and that seems so, even to the point of putting members of his family in high-profile advisory positions. I've also heard that his daughter Ivanka did not want him to abandon the Paris Accord concerning global warming, an opinion that one would guess was probably shaped by the fact that she is a mother. Trump himself has a 10-year-old son, and yet when it came to deciding, he put politics ahead of his family. Surely everyone realizes that the baby boomers, of which he and a lot of us are, will not be the ones to pay the consequences of his decision, but rather it will be all of our children, grandchildren and the other generations to come. Yet still he went with appeasing his base rather than thinking about those little ones of the future. And I don't want to hear about this right-wing conjecture that 97 percent of the scientists saying that man is responsible for climate change is a faulty number. The dictionary defines consensus as, "a majority of opinion." You would have to invalidate 47 percent of the total to even break even. That, my friends, is a consensus.
The Main Street paving project was just completed a few weeks ago and already it's reported that part of it will probably need to be torn up to fix something. Didn't the city inspectors or somebody involved in this project think of doing a thorough inspection of the pipes, etc, while all of this was exposed? This is exactly what we see in other parts of town. There's a section on Lexington that has been patched, torn up, patched, torn up and so on so many times over the years that I shudder to think how much money and many hours have been spent on just that little section. And there are other places just as bad. People complain but nothing happens. If our city leaders cannot hold the work crews, engineers or someone accountable for the repeated repairs and the horrible condition of other streets, then we need a complete house-cleaning at City Hall, starting at the top and moving on down.
The editorials by the Wall Street Journal might as well be written on toilet paper as is about what they are worth.
As the Kansas City Star editorial board notes, self promotion is not a valid reason under the Missouri Constitution to call special sessions. If Missouri can't afford to support our elderly and disabled, can't afford to pay our bills, etc. etc. -- Greitens should not be spending $60,000-plus in taxpayer money to basically run ads to further his future political ambitions. Not cool.
