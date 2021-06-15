Speak Out 6/15/21

Whatever happened to the N. West End Blvd street improvement project? It looked like they started on it months ago and then just quit. That section of West End Blvd. is in terrible condition.
I would like to see this administration create a nationwide multimedia publicity campaign about "not resisting arrest." Everything else is rhetoric!
