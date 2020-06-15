Speak Out 6/15/20

If you believe your Instagram post, Facebook meme, or Tweet is somehow contributing to the BLM movement than you are sadly mistaken. That kind of junk is about as helpful as your “support the troops” magnet on your Subaru.
If you’d like to avoid trouble with law enforcement, don’t break the law. Don’t be high on fentanyl or meth. Don’t set buildings on fire. Don’t steal. Don’t commit murder.
vPool business
The Cape school district is worried about a Missouri budget funding cut. Here’s an idea: Get out of the swimming pool construction business, which saves $6,000,000 immediately and another $750,000 in maintenance costs each year thereafter.
Joe Biden said President Trump should open his Bible, he might learn something. Well, Mr. Biden, maybe you should open yours and read the part about “Thou shalt not kill.” Abortion is murder. Or the one about “Thou shalt not bear false witness again thy neighbor,” as the Democrats have done with President Trump. You, Mr. Biden, and your party are a bunch of hypocrites that fan the flames of dissent in this country. May God help us if you and Nancy and Chuck ever get full power of the government.
I’m having a hard time holding all the police responsible for the crimes of a minority of the offices, while at the same time saying that all the protesters are not responsible for those engaged in looting. Instead, how about we hold just those that commit the crimes accountable.
I am starting to worry about the human race. Too much of the population will believe social media over truthful and researched facts. Too many will believe the hateful and negative over the positive and good. Most people look at the political affiliation of the person making a statement to determine if it is right or wrong, rather than the statement itself. The media is more concerned with providing their readers with what they want to hear than what they need to hear or what is correct. Political discussions are more about who can be the rudest or throw the best insult, rather than who has the best ideas. Being able to reach a good compromise is seen as a weakness, instead of a strength.
SEMO University is establishing a scholarship in memory of George Floyd. Will a scholarship also be established in memory of Captain Dorn?
