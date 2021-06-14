Speak Out 6/14/21

CRT in schools

Critical race theory can only bring unwanted rebellion, stir up hatred and division in children's lives. Why would anyone want this taught in schools? It is so much nicer to live in peace and respect each other for who they are no matter what their color. Schools should prepare kids to be productive citizens for the good of our country. Nothing comes free in this world. Hard work gets rewarded in very satisfying ways. God bless America once again.

Wealthy, taxes

Once again, the liberal media misleads people not with a flat-out lie but just by not telling the entire story. For the past several days, every network has been outraged by the fact that Elon Musk only paid $5,000 in income taxes last year. They're howling at the moon about how the wealthy don't pay any income tax. This is a true statement. Wealthy people do not work for a paycheck and have income tax deducted. However, check and see how much in capital gains taxes the wealthy pay out. You will be shocked! The wealthiest 10% of people in this nation pay over 70% of the collected taxes. Half the people in the nation pay no income tax at all and even get an extra welfare check at the end of the year in the form of earned income credit.