Speak Out 6-14-20

Police issue

I'm commenting on the video of the 75-year-old white man who was pushed down by police officers. Does his life matter? Is it a race issue or police brutality?

Speak up

"Black lives matter." Don't all lives matter? Or is it just when a black person is killed by a white person? Every week black people are killed by other black people in our cities across our country. There are shootings right here in Cape Girardeau almost every week, and it is usually young blacks shooting other blacks. I have many black friends, and I have told them they are the ones that have the most influence on these young blacks. Most agree but are afraid if they speak up and help law enforcement they will be targeted. If black lives matter we as parents should teach our children to respect each other -- black and white. Tell them education is the way to better themselves, obey the laws and stay away from drugs. So if black lives really matter let's all try to change this culture. The fathers of these young people need to set an example and be involved in their lives.

D-Day

America's problem is its memory. "If it didn't happen during my lifetime, it doesn't count." Then it's just history. D-Day was one of the most significant events in the history of the world and for our democracy. No real coverage, especially in the SEMissourian. Thank a vet really only calls to mind the desert and Afghan wars -- maybe still Vietnam. The civil rights struggles in the 60s and 70s were sooooo long ago that we now have to suffer new struggles. It's like anything that went on before doesn't count. Shame on us!

New narrative

I was unaware that the BLM protests have suddenly cured COVID-19, ended Russian election interference, halted the threat from North Korea, and fixed the treatment of illegal immigrants being detained. Either it's all been fixed or the media has found a new narrative to peddle.