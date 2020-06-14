Speak Out 6-14-20

I'm commenting on the video of the 75-year-old white man who was pushed down by police officers. Does his life matter? Is it a race issue or police brutality?
"Black lives matter." Don't all lives matter? Or is it just when a black person is killed by a white person? Every week black people are killed by other black people in our cities across our country. There are shootings right here in Cape Girardeau almost every week, and it is usually young blacks shooting other blacks. I have many black friends, and I have told them they are the ones that have the most influence on these young blacks. Most agree but are afraid if they speak up and help law enforcement they will be targeted. If black lives matter we as parents should teach our children to respect each other -- black and white. Tell them education is the way to better themselves, obey the laws and stay away from drugs. So if black lives really matter let's all try to change this culture. The fathers of these young people need to set an example and be involved in their lives.
America's problem is its memory. "If it didn't happen during my lifetime, it doesn't count." Then it's just history. D-Day was one of the most significant events in the history of the world and for our democracy. No real coverage, especially in the SEMissourian. Thank a vet really only calls to mind the desert and Afghan wars -- maybe still Vietnam. The civil rights struggles in the 60s and 70s were sooooo long ago that we now have to suffer new struggles. It's like anything that went on before doesn't count. Shame on us!
I was unaware that the BLM protests have suddenly cured COVID-19, ended Russian election interference, halted the threat from North Korea, and fixed the treatment of illegal immigrants being detained. Either it's all been fixed or the media has found a new narrative to peddle.
On March 26, Drew Brees donated $5,000,000 to help struggling Louisiana communities affected by the pandemic. Fellow NFL players and media were relatively silent. But when Brees shared his opinion on kneeling during the National Anthem, players and the media exploded in their anger. This is another example of what's wrong with our country.
As an older person, I remember my prom night as a special time in my life. I feel sad for our young people today who will not be able to experience this rite of passage. Couldn't an outdoor venue be found where a band could play and lights strung around to make it special? (In my day couples didn't dance that close together anyway!) Let's please put our heads together and come up with a plan so that this year's prom isn't lost.
White privilege is a myth. I don't take care of my home because I'm white nor do I take pride in my neighborhood because I'm white. I don't go to work, pay my bills, or meet my obligations because I'm white. Skin color can't be an excuse to justify racism and it certainly can't be an excuse for a lack of personal responsibility.
The time has come to say goodbye to all the looters, thieves, destroyers of property, and COVID-19 spreaders. You hijacked a noble protest and drowned out our message.
Protesters in D.C. burned a church, a childcare center, a park bathroom, a park maintenance office, and set park trees on fire. Additionally, they broke into and robbed Neiman Marcus, TJ Max and numerous other stores. They injured more than 50 law enforcement officers while simultaneously complaining about the heavy handed police response. These are the kinds of actions that numb and dilute my empathy for this social justice movement.
