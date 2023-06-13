Speak Out 6-13-23

'Distress' disrespect

For those of us who have served in combat, it is incredibly disrespectful to see people ignorantly wearing a shirt with an upside down flag. You spoiled bunch of brats have no idea what actual "distress" is. I don't care about your politics. I don't care if you support the stumbling, old man or the lying, cheating, orange man. But you should have enough common sense and decency to find a better way to promote your political leanings.

Fair-weather fan

So another fair-weather fan chimed in, saying the Cards are so bad they've started cheering for the Cubs. Folks like that aren't true Cardinals fans and are better suited to be Cubs fans, anyway, so good riddance to disloyal pretender-fans!