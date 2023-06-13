All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 13, 2023

Speak Out 6-13-23

Thank you to the very nice person who turned in my wallet at Aldi in Cape. For those of us who have served in combat, it is incredibly disrespectful to see people ignorantly wearing a shirt with an upside down flag. You spoiled bunch of brats have no idea what actual "distress" is. ...

Nice person

Thank you to the very nice person who turned in my wallet at Aldi in Cape.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

'Distress' disrespect

For those of us who have served in combat, it is incredibly disrespectful to see people ignorantly wearing a shirt with an upside down flag. You spoiled bunch of brats have no idea what actual "distress" is. I don't care about your politics. I don't care if you support the stumbling, old man or the lying, cheating, orange man. But you should have enough common sense and decency to find a better way to promote your political leanings.

Fair-weather fan

So another fair-weather fan chimed in, saying the Cards are so bad they've started cheering for the Cubs. Folks like that aren't true Cardinals fans and are better suited to be Cubs fans, anyway, so good riddance to disloyal pretender-fans!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 10
Prayer 10-10-24
OpinionOct. 9
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
OpinionOct. 9
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...
OpinionOct. 9
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian websi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
OpinionOct. 9
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
OpinionOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
OpinionOct. 8
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
OpinionOct. 8
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
OpinionOct. 8
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
Prayer 10-8-24
OpinionOct. 8
Prayer 10-8-24
Speak Out: Thank you Jackson women for a positive example, shouldn't everyone honor the flag?
OpinionOct. 7
Speak Out: Thank you Jackson women for a positive example, shouldn't everyone honor the flag?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy