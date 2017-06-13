Speak Out 6/13/17

Lexington Ave.

It is time for the city of Cape to put Lexington out of its misery. Just pave it with asphalt already and quit trying to patch it. Just sayin'.

Missouri gov.

He has called for two special sessions and the taxpayers still have not received their tax refunds. He is doing all he can to make the working people pay for everything, including lower wages for the benefit of the rich and big businesses. Thanks to St. Louis for increasing the minimum wages that our corrupt legislators will not do.