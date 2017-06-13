All sections
OpinionJune 13, 2017

Speak Out 6/13/17

It is time for the city of Cape to put Lexington out of its misery. Just pave it with asphalt already and quit trying to patch it. Just sayin'. He has called for two special sessions and the taxpayers still have not received their tax refunds. He is doing all he can to make the working people pay for everything, including lower wages for the benefit of the rich and big businesses. Thanks to St. Louis for increasing the minimum wages that our corrupt legislators will not do...

Lexington Ave.

It is time for the city of Cape to put Lexington out of its misery. Just pave it with asphalt already and quit trying to patch it. Just sayin'.

Missouri gov.

He has called for two special sessions and the taxpayers still have not received their tax refunds. He is doing all he can to make the working people pay for everything, including lower wages for the benefit of the rich and big businesses. Thanks to St. Louis for increasing the minimum wages that our corrupt legislators will not do.

City budget

What in the heck is going on at City Hall?? Our city budget is going down by $15 million but our sewer, water and trash rates are going up. WHAT?!

Turn off television

Perhaps the person who is so concerned about CNN and its coverage of Trump should take a novel approach. Turn off the television and go get a job. You are going to need it, especially if you are between 50 and 62 years old.

