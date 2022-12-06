Speak Out 6-12-22

Dems' economy

We are slowly headed for a depression and its intentional. We will soon have hyper inflation. Our economy will crash over night. Our government doesn't have the tools to slow it down. The Democrats want to tear our country apart to form a socialist form of government. There will be elite and the poor and the elite will enrich themselves while the rest of us suffer. This has happened to Venezuela, Cuba and other countries.

Violence problem

We have a mass shooting problem in the US. Unfortunately, the two sides are more interested in showing that their side is the one that is correct than actually working toward a solution. A single item will not solve this issue. The solution lies in resolving many issues. Better gun control laws will help. We also need to stop teaching kids that they are victims. Stop teaching them to be ashamed of being of European descent and the history of the U.S. Stop teaching them to be scared of everything, and that a gun is always needed to be safe. Last, start teaching them that violence is not the correct response to every slight.