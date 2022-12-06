Speak Out 6-12-22

A post stated "Why if Democrats are so concerned about gun violence didn't they pass a law in the entire two years the Democrats had Obama in the White House and a majority in both houses? When you can answer that, you can start pointing fingers at Republicans!" OK, I will. In one word: Filibuster. A majority is sometimes meaningless in the Senate. A filibuster-proof majority is needed. Look it up.
We are slowly headed for a depression and its intentional. We will soon have hyper inflation. Our economy will crash over night. Our government doesn't have the tools to slow it down. The Democrats want to tear our country apart to form a socialist form of government. There will be elite and the poor and the elite will enrich themselves while the rest of us suffer. This has happened to Venezuela, Cuba and other countries.
We have a mass shooting problem in the US. Unfortunately, the two sides are more interested in showing that their side is the one that is correct than actually working toward a solution. A single item will not solve this issue. The solution lies in resolving many issues. Better gun control laws will help. We also need to stop teaching kids that they are victims. Stop teaching them to be ashamed of being of European descent and the history of the U.S. Stop teaching them to be scared of everything, and that a gun is always needed to be safe. Last, start teaching them that violence is not the correct response to every slight.