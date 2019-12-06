Speak Out 6/12/19

The Democratic Party and its leadership think it is a crime for a person to be successful in this country. They want to see more people on welfare and food stamps so they will be beholden to the government. This is not the American way. This is pure socialism.
CBS this morning, Gayle is flirting and touching the arms of Anthony and Tony all the time. Why is it if she would be a male (Charlie) that would be wrong and he would loss his job?
The Democrats cannot stand the fact that President Donald Trump got another win in his negotiations with Mexico.
