All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 12, 2019
Speak Out 6/12/19
The Democratic Party and its leadership think it is a crime for a person to be successful in this country. They want to see more people on welfare and food stamps so they will be beholden to the government. This is not the American way. This is pure socialism...

This is socialism

The Democratic Party and its leadership think it is a crime for a person to be successful in this country. They want to see more people on welfare and food stamps so they will be beholden to the government. This is not the American way. This is pure socialism.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Double standard

CBS this morning, Gayle is flirting and touching the arms of Anthony and Tony all the time. Why is it if she would be a male (Charlie) that would be wrong and he would loss his job?

Win over Mexico

The Democrats cannot stand the fact that President Donald Trump got another win in his negotiations with Mexico.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 3
Prayer 10-3-24
OpinionOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
OpinionOct. 2
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
OpinionOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy