OpinionJune 12, 2018

Speak Out 6/12/18

I could dunk a basketball if they lowered the goal to 6 feet. So, come on, Kathy Swan. You know as well as I do the reason you could say the public school foundation formula (provides state tax revenue for public schools) was fully funded is that the amount required to fund the formula was cut...

Public funding

I could dunk a basketball if they lowered the goal to 6 feet. So, come on, Kathy Swan. You know as well as I do the reason you could say the public school foundation formula (provides state tax revenue for public schools) was fully funded is that the amount required to fund the formula was cut.

Jackson football

The updated Jackson football stadium looks awesome!

Obama, Iran

The AP reports the Obama administration secretly sought to give Iran access to the U.S. financial system by sidestepping sanctions kept in place after the 2015 nuclear deal, despite repeatedly telling Congress and the public it had no plans to do so. And this is just another example of the corrupt Obama administration that was given a free pass by the media.

Vulgar bullying

We ask ourselves why the bullying in schools has become so rampant. Listen to the inappropriate comments made by Rosanne Barr on Twitter and Samantha Bee on TBS. They were disgusting and vulgar examples of bullying.

Streetlights out

There are streetlights out on Kingshighway between Cape Rock and William. The city grows darker by the day. What can be done?

Speak Out
