Speak Out 6/11/19

If Congress votes to give themselves a pay raise, we should vote each and every one of them out of office. Why do you deserve a raise for doing nothing? Why do you deserve a raise for wasting millions of tax payers money? Why do you deserve a raise for not protecting our borders? The answer is "You do not deserve a raise!"
How wonderful to have a celebration in Ivers Square to honor the United States Colored Troops with a memorial statue. However, it would have been much nicer if there had been a better public address system so one could hear the speakers and if the group of men on the sidewalk, who were visiting and talking loudly about mundane things, could have been more respectful.
House Democrats are asking for a 2.5% pay increase of $4,500 to their $174,000 salary. Just what have they done to merit such a raise? Nothing, they should have to take a 10% pay cut for their lack of not getting anything done. All they have done in the last two years is waste $35 million on the Mueller Report. I guess waste equals reward to them.
Anyone familiar with Jackson's growth knows much of it is taking place along East Main Street, and will likely continue well into the future. I assume the traffic light at Oak Hill was installed with a eye toward that. And personally, I enjoy breezing through the intersection on my way to the golf course. Green lights, baby!
