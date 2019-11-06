Speak Out 6/11/19

No raise

If Congress votes to give themselves a pay raise, we should vote each and every one of them out of office. Why do you deserve a raise for doing nothing? Why do you deserve a raise for wasting millions of tax payers money? Why do you deserve a raise for not protecting our borders? The answer is "You do not deserve a raise!"

New statue

How wonderful to have a celebration in Ivers Square to honor the United States Colored Troops with a memorial statue. However, it would have been much nicer if there had been a better public address system so one could hear the speakers and if the group of men on the sidewalk, who were visiting and talking loudly about mundane things, could have been more respectful.