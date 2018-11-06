All sections
OpinionJune 11, 2018

Speak Out 6/11/18

Why do so many places where you pay with a credit card now have a line on the receipt for a tip? Since when are we supposed to tip for someone who basically just runs a cash register? Where does the money go anyway? If you tip at a coffee place, is it shared with everyone working?...

Why tip?

Why do so many places where you pay with a credit card now have a line on the receipt for a tip? Since when are we supposed to tip for someone who basically just runs a cash register? Where does the money go anyway? If you tip at a coffee place, is it shared with everyone working?

Jobs report

The U.S. added 223,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low to 3.8 percent. Female unemployment fell to 3.6 percent, the lowest since 1953, and black unemployment hit a record low of 5.9 percent. Democrat Nancy Pelosi said that those numbers ï¿½meant little to middle class familiesï¿½. Nancy: hereï¿½s your sign.

Multiple jobs

Of course the jobless numbers seem better; most people we know are working two or three jobs to make ends meet. Tax cuts for the wealthy. MAGA.

Supreme decisions

In another blow to Democratsï¿½ immoral platform, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld religious freedom and individual business owner rights over homosexual marriage. And, in another case, ruled that the US government doesnï¿½t have to provide abortion services to illegal immigrant teenagers.

Speak Out
