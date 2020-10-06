Speak Out 6/10/20

COVID deaths

We have over a million Americans who have COVID-19 right now. We have just reached 100,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19. But Trump says we are doing just fine. But we have more active cases and more dead then any other country in the world. How are we doing just fine?

Jackson football

Jackson football is going to look a lot different this year. Home games won't be played in front of a packed "Pit" because of COVID-19 restrictions. The irreplaceable "Mighty Mouse" running back has graduated. The defense lost their #3, 4, 5 and 6 top tacklers. Thankfully, we've still got two of the state's best linebackers and 3 returning o-line starters to go along with a really good QB.

COVID poetry

Roses are red