OpinionJune 10, 2020

Speak Out 6/10/20

We have over a million Americans who have COVID-19 right now. We have just reached 100,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19. But Trump says we are doing just fine. But we have more active cases and more dead then any other country in the world. How are we doing just fine?...

COVID deaths

We have over a million Americans who have COVID-19 right now. We have just reached 100,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19. But Trump says we are doing just fine. But we have more active cases and more dead then any other country in the world. How are we doing just fine?

Jackson football

Jackson football is going to look a lot different this year. Home games won't be played in front of a packed "Pit" because of COVID-19 restrictions. The irreplaceable "Mighty Mouse" running back has graduated. The defense lost their #3, 4, 5 and 6 top tacklers. Thankfully, we've still got two of the state's best linebackers and 3 returning o-line starters to go along with a really good QB.

COVID poetry

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Wear a mask

Keep your sickness in you

Wear a mask

If your best excuse to not wear a mask is that others aren't wearing theirs correctly ... here's your sign.

Twitter and Trump

Twitter should not be called a media platform or given the status of say a newspaper. If the company does not have to meet its own standards, much less those expected of other media, then call it what it is ... advertising for the right price. If Twitter was about truth and the American Way, Trump would have been kicked off years ago with his lies and vulgarity.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

