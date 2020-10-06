Speak Out 6/10/20

We have over a million Americans who have COVID-19 right now. We have just reached 100,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19. But Trump says we are doing just fine. But we have more active cases and more dead then any other country in the world. How are we doing just fine?
Jackson football is going to look a lot different this year. Home games won't be played in front of a packed "Pit" because of COVID-19 restrictions. The irreplaceable "Mighty Mouse" running back has graduated. The defense lost their #3, 4, 5 and 6 top tacklers. Thankfully, we've still got two of the state's best linebackers and 3 returning o-line starters to go along with a really good QB.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Wear a mask
Keep your sickness in you
If your best excuse to not wear a mask is that others aren't wearing theirs correctly ... here's your sign.
Twitter should not be called a media platform or given the status of say a newspaper. If the company does not have to meet its own standards, much less those expected of other media, then call it what it is ... advertising for the right price. If Twitter was about truth and the American Way, Trump would have been kicked off years ago with his lies and vulgarity.
