Speak Out 6/10/19

Its amazing that Cape Girardeau city hall can spend millions of dollars on a swimming pool and ballpark but doesn’t have the money to repair the city streets. Seems like a problem with management.
Facebook throwing out Alex Jones and his kind does not violate the 1st Amendment, because Facebook is not the government. Facebook did not do anything wrong, it just took out the trash.
Adrienne Ross makes the blanket statement that dads get the short end of the stick, and she goes on to explain why. The problem is that she is making a false assumption based on her own past behavior. I and almost every dad I know get the same treatment as my wife. In fact, probably better, because my wife always is really into the holiday and taught the kids to really honor me. Don’t stereotype, Adrienne. As we all know, stereotypes are false!
I stand firm on God’s Word, the Bible, and I thank Him for my adopted children. Psalm 139:13-14, “For You created my inmost parts; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful. I know that full well.” Psalm 127:3 “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.” Exodus 30:13 “you shall not kill.”
