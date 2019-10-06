All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 10, 2019
Speak Out 6/10/19
Its amazing that Cape Girardeau city hall can spend millions of dollars on a swimming pool and ballpark but doesn’t have the money to repair the city streets. Seems like a problem with management. ...

Priorities

Its amazing that Cape Girardeau city hall can spend millions of dollars on a swimming pool and ballpark but doesn’t have the money to repair the city streets. Seems like a problem with management.

First Amendment

Facebook throwing out Alex Jones and his kind does not violate the 1st Amendment, because Facebook is not the government. Facebook did not do anything wrong, it just took out the trash.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stop stereotypes

Adrienne Ross makes the blanket statement that dads get the short end of the stick, and she goes on to explain why. The problem is that she is making a false assumption based on her own past behavior. I and almost every dad I know get the same treatment as my wife. In fact, probably better, because my wife always is really into the holiday and taught the kids to really honor me. Don’t stereotype, Adrienne. As we all know, stereotypes are false!

Gift from God

I stand firm on God’s Word, the Bible, and I thank Him for my adopted children. Psalm 139:13-14, “For You created my inmost parts; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful. I know that full well.” Psalm 127:3 “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.” Exodus 30:13 “you shall not kill.”

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump econo...
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
OpinionSep. 28
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
OpinionSep. 28
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
Prayer 9-28-24
OpinionSep. 28
Prayer 9-28-24
Letter: GOP is a weird party
OpinionSep. 28
Letter: GOP is a weird party
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy