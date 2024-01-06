Speak Out 6-1-24

__No warning__
​I’m puzzled why the tornado siren did not sound alarm Sunday morning in Benton on May 26 when multiple iPhones were giving warnings?
__System works__
​Trump’s convictions on 34 counts proves that the justice system works. No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump.
__Law and order__
​Republicans are showing their contempt for law and order by calling the insurrectionists hostages and then turning around and saying Donald Trump was persecuted in his Manhattan trial. The GOP has ceded their claim as the party of law and order.
__Voting machines__
​Kudos to the county for its transparent and deliberate process for investing in new voting machines. I’m glad we have competent people here who know what they’re doing.
__November 5__
​In any other state, in any other city, in any other country Trump would have been found innocent of all charges. Biden and his henchmen got their way for now but come November 5th the people of the United States will have the last laugh with a Trump victory.
__Biography__
Trump’s streak of firsts continues to grow. He was the first president to be impeached twice, the first to be indicted, the first to be put on trial and now he’s the first to be convicted. I’m sure that will look good on his resume as a presidential candidate.
__Upon appeal__
​Let the system work. Trump’s convictions are entirely predicated on a biased judge in one of the most liberal areas of the country who allowed a political prosecuting attorney to create felony crimes where none existed before. There is no question that the case will eventually be overturned on appeal. At that time, Biden partisans might argue that it doesn’t matter, the damage was done before the election. They’ll laugh that the lawfare strategy worked. But there are at least two flaws in that argument. One, Trump is only going to become stronger because of this judicial travesty. Two, the law, in the end, will be on his side and that will have to be recognized, too. Let the process work. It’s just begun.
