Speak Out 6-1-23

False argument

The obviously fallacious reasoning of the person who stated that guns MUST be the problem because we aren't seeing knife holes all over town is absolutely astounding to me! Let me give you a different example so possibly you can see the obvious point you are missing. If I go to the grocery store every few days and fill my cart to the brim with candy and soft drinks and I then recline on my Lazy Boy 24 hours a day eating all that junk and fail to do any exercise at all, the weight I gain will NOT be the fault of the candy. It is an inanimate object and cannot "cause" anything in and of itself. It is my purchasing and use of that object that is the cause of my weight gain. If I switch from candy to Big Macs 24/7, it will again not be the Big Mac's fault that I am fat. It will be my own for USING Big Macs (or before that, candy) as my only food source and eating them constantly. That candy or those Big Macs do nothing on their own. It is MY use of them that is the problem.