Speak Out 6-1-23

The neighbors on Stewart Drive had to do their own stormwater from water coming from as far way as Dorothy, and the other streets near there. The city told us they would take care of the stormwater if we voted for it, which we did. They only did work was on Hopper Road, which didn't help at all. But they then decided to spend the money on moving the ball diamonds, which had nothing to do with stormwater. According to the city, this project is one of a series of projects in the Lisa Branch Watershed approved by voters in the Parks, Recreation and stormwater Tax renewal of 2018. It involves replacing the existing drainage structures on Brookwood near Masters Drive and on Sherwood near Westwood with large structures to accommodate more water flow and reduce local street and yard flooding.
The obviously fallacious reasoning of the person who stated that guns MUST be the problem because we aren't seeing knife holes all over town is absolutely astounding to me! Let me give you a different example so possibly you can see the obvious point you are missing. If I go to the grocery store every few days and fill my cart to the brim with candy and soft drinks and I then recline on my Lazy Boy 24 hours a day eating all that junk and fail to do any exercise at all, the weight I gain will NOT be the fault of the candy. It is an inanimate object and cannot "cause" anything in and of itself. It is my purchasing and use of that object that is the cause of my weight gain. If I switch from candy to Big Macs 24/7, it will again not be the Big Mac's fault that I am fat. It will be my own for USING Big Macs (or before that, candy) as my only food source and eating them constantly. That candy or those Big Macs do nothing on their own. It is MY use of them that is the problem.