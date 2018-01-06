Speak Out 6/1/18

I'm so glad that the city of Jackson is building a new $300,000 cinder block bathroom that will be 75 yards from the lower armory bathroom and a 100 yards from the Safety City bathroom. The last thing I come to the park for is exercise, so thank you for giving strategically located restroom options.
There is a continuing if small crack in Trump's armor as illustrated by the assertion that Spygate does not exist from a couple of commentators at Fox News.
A few Jackson residents seem concerned that their $150,000 home value will be decreased by the addition of a $2,000,000 apartment building. That must be some Common Core math causing the misunderstanding.
American football is very exciting and has more skill to it, but if you want to watch the most exciting sport, watch a Rugby Union game. We got a team in Cape called the The Kohlfeld Scorpions Rugby Club. Fifteen on 15, one ref and two sideline men for when the ball goes off the field. Two, 40-minute halves and a 5-minute halftime. No helmet and very few pads, but most of all they all will stand and respect the U.S. flag.
Here's a bit of advice that isn't meant to be mean, but it needs to be said: Yoga pants and skinny jeans are not your friend once you reach 40. Not at the baseball game, not at the soccer game, and not at WalMart.
A recent caller complained that just 60 fans showed up to a Jackson baseball sectional game. We played for our first ever girls soccer shot at state and couldn't get but a couple hundred people to watch us. You have to take what you can get.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.