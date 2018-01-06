Speak Out 6/1/18

Restroom cost

I'm so glad that the city of Jackson is building a new $300,000 cinder block bathroom that will be 75 yards from the lower armory bathroom and a 100 yards from the Safety City bathroom. The last thing I come to the park for is exercise, so thank you for giving strategically located restroom options.

Spy like a Fox

There is a continuing if small crack in Trump's armor as illustrated by the assertion that Spygate does not exist from a couple of commentators at Fox News.

New math

A few Jackson residents seem concerned that their $150,000 home value will be decreased by the addition of a $2,000,000 apartment building. That must be some Common Core math causing the misunderstanding.