Speak Out 6/1/17

Why does every single article you write about the Mississippi County Sheriff refer to him as "embattled"? Whoever writes these things is obviously enamored of the word, and the funny thing is, if you read the definition of the word, you'll find it doesn't even fit this man or his situation.
Ameren wins. Greitens wins. Maybe 500 people will get jobs or maybe not... and all the Ameren customers lose by having to subsidize the electric costs of big companies. If these companies can't run at a profit big enough to suit them, they can go somewhere else... and quit lining Greitens' pockets.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.