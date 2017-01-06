All sections
OpinionJune 1, 2017
Speak Out 6/1/17
Why does every single article you write about the Mississippi County Sheriff refer to him as "embattled"? Whoever writes these things is obviously enamored of the word, and the funny thing is, if you read the definition of the word, you'll find it doesn't even fit this man or his situation...

'Embattled'

Why does every single article you write about the Mississippi County Sheriff refer to him as "embattled"? Whoever writes these things is obviously enamored of the word, and the funny thing is, if you read the definition of the word, you'll find it doesn't even fit this man or his situation.

Greitens, Ameren

Ameren wins. Greitens wins. Maybe 500 people will get jobs or maybe not... and all the Ameren customers lose by having to subsidize the electric costs of big companies. If these companies can't run at a profit big enough to suit them, they can go somewhere else... and quit lining Greitens' pockets.

Speak Out
