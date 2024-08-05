Speak Out 5-8-24

It’s time that St. Louis cardinals start dismantling the organization, starting with John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations. The Cardinals losing two of three to the worst team in baseball is incomprehensible. Goldschmidt appears to be on the decline and St. Louis has the lowest batting average of outfielders in the Major Leagues. In the first two games vs. the White Sox, the Cards were 2-49 with runners in scoring position. I was at the game this past Saturday. With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, we could not score even the tying run and lost 6-5. We are paying good money watching a below .500 team. Enough is enough.

__MTG takeaways__

In watching Marjorie Taylor Greene for the last few years there are three takeaways I’ve learned: she’s not interested in providing any substantive legislation, she’s unencumbered by the thought process and she thinks she’s competing on a cheesy reality show rather than being a member of Congress.

__Biden buyback__

Biden’s bogus buyback of student loans or as he calls it student loan cancellation is an illegal attempt to buy votes. If this is legal then no one should have to pay for any debt. Everything should be free and a socialist country we will become for sure. Remember this when the people in power run out of our money they will still have theirs. It is time for the people of this country to wake up and realize what is going on. It may already be too late!