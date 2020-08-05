Speak Out 5/8/20

Trump and science

Donald Trump has ignored science and scientists since taking office. He says his "gut" tells him everything he needs to know. What his "gut" is really telling him is he wants a Big Mac and a Diet Coke. That's why he's made a shambles of the covid-19 response.

Plastic story

I am in shock! As a good citizen, I have recycled for years. Now I learned that the plastic is not being recycled across the whole nation! We have been fooled. Go to PBS.org/FRONTLINE and search for "Plastic Wars."This show will open up your eyes to a huge problem that does not have a solution. If you are a person who throws away single use plastic, you should be ashamed now that you know better.

Cape schools

The Cape Public School plan to be build a $12 million swimming pool has been put on hold while the National Guard has been brought in to feed students, so teachers can have a break before their summer break. Wait! What?