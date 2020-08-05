Speak Out 5/8/20

Donald Trump has ignored science and scientists since taking office. He says his "gut" tells him everything he needs to know. What his "gut" is really telling him is he wants a Big Mac and a Diet Coke. That's why he's made a shambles of the covid-19 response.
I am in shock! As a good citizen, I have recycled for years. Now I learned that the plastic is not being recycled across the whole nation! We have been fooled. Go to PBS.org/FRONTLINE and search for "Plastic Wars."This show will open up your eyes to a huge problem that does not have a solution. If you are a person who throws away single use plastic, you should be ashamed now that you know better.
The Cape Public School plan to be build a $12 million swimming pool has been put on hold while the National Guard has been brought in to feed students, so teachers can have a break before their summer break. Wait! What?
Jackson football should be using this extra time to fix that "high powered" offense that struggled mightily in the last two games of the season. We couldn't throw, couldn't read coverage, couldn't get receivers open on routes, couldn't block defensive backs, and couldn't block the line or linebackers. The offense was shockingly bland and unimaginative. Let's fix it!
Trump is now directing U.S. intelligence agencies (the ones he used to hate and vilify) to find evidence that Covid-19 escaped from a Chinese lab. Trump has always come to a conclusion and then looked for a shred of evidence worthy of the wackiest conspiracy theory to explain it. Sounds like he's at it again.
Missouri opened for business and today the state reported the largest single day increase in C-19 cases since it began. Those two aren't directly connected, but it's a sure sign this isn't under control in Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.