Speak Out 5/8/18

Macron's oration

The overall message of French President Macron's eloquent oration to a joint session of the U. S. Congress was overwhelmingly convincing. Reject Trumpism.

Grudge anyone?

And I thought I had trouble letting things go. A special Speak Out award for holding grudges goes to a recent contributor and Cape Central baseball player for never forgetting the fact that in 1968 his coach would not call off practice so he could go to the town plaza and hear RFK speak.

Trump quote

We went to Kennedy Space Center last year and the quotes from the past Presidents (Republican and Democrat) in the exhibits were awe inspiring. After reading Trump's remarks to the NRA, it seems highly unlikely he will ever come up with a quote that will make him look like an actual leader. Sad.

Boy Scouts

Well it sounds like the respected Boy Scouts of America program has caved to the liberals. News flash: there are boy scouts and girl scouts, programs for each, but because of a few people saying it is discriminating not to allow girls in Boy Scouts, they have caved. I don't recall any boys wanting to be girl scouts, but I am probably mistaken unfortunately. Weekend camp outs should get really interesting...hmmm? Our PC culture is destroying this country. and we just stand back and watch these few people ruin values that have made this country great.