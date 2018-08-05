All sections
OpinionMay 8, 2018

Speak Out 5/8/18

The overall message of French President Macron's eloquent oration to a joint session of the U. S. Congress was overwhelmingly convincing. Reject Trumpism. And I thought I had trouble letting things go. A special Speak Out award for holding grudges goes to a recent contributor and Cape Central baseball player for never forgetting the fact that in 1968 his coach would not call off practice so he could go to the town plaza and hear RFK speak...

Macron's oration

The overall message of French President Macron's eloquent oration to a joint session of the U. S. Congress was overwhelmingly convincing. Reject Trumpism.

Grudge anyone?

And I thought I had trouble letting things go. A special Speak Out award for holding grudges goes to a recent contributor and Cape Central baseball player for never forgetting the fact that in 1968 his coach would not call off practice so he could go to the town plaza and hear RFK speak.

Trump quote

We went to Kennedy Space Center last year and the quotes from the past Presidents (Republican and Democrat) in the exhibits were awe inspiring. After reading Trump's remarks to the NRA, it seems highly unlikely he will ever come up with a quote that will make him look like an actual leader. Sad.

Boy Scouts

Well it sounds like the respected Boy Scouts of America program has caved to the liberals. News flash: there are boy scouts and girl scouts, programs for each, but because of a few people saying it is discriminating not to allow girls in Boy Scouts, they have caved. I don't recall any boys wanting to be girl scouts, but I am probably mistaken unfortunately. Weekend camp outs should get really interesting...hmmm? Our PC culture is destroying this country. and we just stand back and watch these few people ruin values that have made this country great.

Great work, newspaper

The role of the Southeast Missourian's investigative team of journalists in helping free David Robinson after 18 years of wrongful imprisonment cannot be overstated. It is your finest hour.

Traffic

I would like to know when our city is finally going to do something about the traffic congestion at the Perryville/Cape Rock Road intersection. I have been a driver for 40 years and it has always been a huge issue. Wake up, Cape! Please.

Mueller

Why doesn't the government spend a gazillion dollars on finding out what Robert Mueller's agenda is? It is clear he is going to do anything and everything he can to try to bring down President Trump. If Democrats think this is going to weaken President Trump's support they are sadly mistaken as this is intensifying the support for the president as the silent majority is keenly aware of Mueller's intent and it's not justice but revenge for Trump winning over their self-appointed Hillary.

Refugees

Some in the media and government created a huge stink over a "caravan" of refugees who crossed Mexico in order to legally apply for asylum at the U. S. border. Several hundred finished the trip. Meanwhile, thousands illegally cross our border daily by air, sea and land. Twisting the facts has consequences.

Speak Out
