Speak Out 5/8/17

Teachers, coaches

It's that time of the year when parents once again weigh in on issues about which they know very little. As area school districts have determined not to renew the contracts of some teachers or coaches, parents begin complaining about the board, saying they liked that teacher or coach. They go on to say they don't know why the teacher wasn't retained and that nobody will tell them. Well, that's because state law forbids board members and administrators from revealing such details. Period. So the dismissed teacher or coach can legally claim anything he or she wants, but the district cannot respond with any rebuttal. Just remember, parents, you're hearing only one side of the story, and you're blaming your elected and hired folks for following the law.