All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMay 8, 2017

Speak Out 5/8/17

It's that time of the year when parents once again weigh in on issues about which they know very little. As area school districts have determined not to renew the contracts of some teachers or coaches, parents begin complaining about the board, saying they liked that teacher or coach. ...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Teachers, coaches

It's that time of the year when parents once again weigh in on issues about which they know very little. As area school districts have determined not to renew the contracts of some teachers or coaches, parents begin complaining about the board, saying they liked that teacher or coach. They go on to say they don't know why the teacher wasn't retained and that nobody will tell them. Well, that's because state law forbids board members and administrators from revealing such details. Period. So the dismissed teacher or coach can legally claim anything he or she wants, but the district cannot respond with any rebuttal. Just remember, parents, you're hearing only one side of the story, and you're blaming your elected and hired folks for following the law.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tour...
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalizati...
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite p...
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy of success
OpinionDec. 17
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy of success
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, thanks to local crews
OpinionDec. 17
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, thanks to local crews
Prayer 12-17-24
OpinionDec. 17
Prayer 12-17-24
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
OpinionDec. 17
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
OpinionDec. 17
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy