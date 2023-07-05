Speak Out 5-7-23

Reading the births section everyday is important to keep a positive attitude that there is hope because of these precious babies.
For the people who choose to wear a fragrance please use it lightly or not at all. Many people are allergic and the smell literally makes them sick.
I guess it will take 87,000 IRS agents to unravel the Biden crime family ill-gotten finances. Hopefully, we can pay off the deficit with their stolen money! Making America Go Away. MAGA Democrats are ruining our beloved country.
Does the Cape Girardeau region have a dentist crisis? How many dentists have retired or unfortunately passed away recently?
Cancer and more cancer! When will it end? When we put a stop to all the chemicals that farmers are putting on the ground and crops that are producing our food. More and more chemicals make for less and less work!
Should it really be FEMA's responsibility to make up for people who do not carry adequate or any insurance? Bailing out the under-insured and the wealthy grifters seems very socialist at times. Maybe it is time to disband FEMA along with all the other programs the MAGA faithful despise so much.
