OpinionMay 6, 2022
Speak Out 5-6-22
With SCOTUS on the verge of blocking Roe v. Wade my concern is what's next? Is same-sex marriage or LGBTQ rights or interracial marriage going to be banned? Will schools be forced to teach only the history of white people? Will Republicans be able to gerrymander all districts at will? How soon before America becomes an ultra-right police state??!

Color photo

That black and white picture of the beautiful dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston does justice to neither.

SCOTUS ruling

With SCOTUS on the verge of blocking Roe v. Wade my concern is what's next? Is same-sex marriage or LGBTQ rights or interracial marriage going to be banned? Will schools be forced to teach only the history of white people? Will Republicans be able to gerrymander all districts at will? How soon before America becomes an ultra-right police state??!

Pay it back

I was raised believing if you made a debt you repaid it. I was also raised if you wanted something you got a job and worked for it. Now we nave a society that wants handouts and a government that is happy to give them. No to forgiving student loans, you made the debt. Get off your lazy backsides and pay up. It used to be the American way to do so, before the liberal socialist takeover in D.C.

Phillips column

As a longtime reader of the Southeast Missourian, I appreciate that you intermingle positive uplifting stories along with the daily dose of new headlines. We were saddened to read that Rennie Phillips latest column would be his last for your paper. It is often the simple pleasures in life like gardening, food and nature that bring us the most joy. Rennie's column, written by a local, helped make your paper distinct. We'll miss him!

Speak Out
