Speak Out 5/6/21

Buckle up

Seven people ejected from an aging Tahoe along I-55. Not one wearing a seat belt. Two choppers. Lots of medical care. Who pays for all of these resources when a simple click would have prevented a lot of heartache?

Missed opportunity

The City of St. Louis, Missouri is to receive $517 million dollars, with 50% in next few weeks and next 50% next year. It's my understanding this money has to be spent and not invested in the markets and use the interest and dividends on projects. This is a real tragedy in the making. The city does not have the tax revenue to maintain projects built or started up, and when the money is gone these same projects will crumble just like the housing project Pruitt-Igo. This is a breach of fiduciary duty by Congress. A guaranteed loss of taxpayer money. This is a once in a millennium windfall for city of St. Louis, and it will in the long run hurt the city more than help it since the city has to spend the principal and not invest it. Corruption will be rampant.

University prestige

The opinion piece about U.S. universities losing their prestige is a hoot. Like all things today, prestige is just the story we are told. And in the age of Trump, conservative media personalities are negative Nellies. It didn't help that Trump ran off wealthy prospective students from around the world as well. It will take decades to recover from him, even if it is even possible.