OpinionMay 5, 2018

Speak Out 5-6-18

What would you expect? As an alarming increase in the number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders is reported, the Missouri General Assembly seems poised to cut funding for autism services. The collective mindset of our state legislators seems to be that the best way to deal with a growing problem is to be more aggressive in pretending it doesn't exist...

Autism spending

What would you expect? As an alarming increase in the number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders is reported, the Missouri General Assembly seems poised to cut funding for autism services. The collective mindset of our state legislators seems to be that the best way to deal with a growing problem is to be more aggressive in pretending it doesn't exist.

Statues

A Union soldier statue tops the fountain in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square. A monument to Confederate solders stands nearby. But there is no statue or monument commemorating the sacrifices of former slaves who enlisted in the Union Army colored regiments during the Civil War. And here lies a problem. If a statue is erected of a "colored" regiment, then why not an something for the Indian regiments, Irish-American, French American, British American. When are we going to just have plain 'ole Americans? There were regiments that fought on both sides. Why can't we leave it as Americans instead of adding a specific color of American. In my eyes I see Americans...not color.

Historic memory

Peter Kinder's column about Robert Kennedy's visit to Cape brought back memories. Unfortunately, Central High baseball practice was not canceled that day, and all were expected to pass up the historic event. Does that seem right? Do you think that would happen today?sco

Speak Out
