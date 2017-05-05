Speak Out 5/5/17

Sore losers?

President Trump could not get a favorable comment from the Democrats or Hollywood if he found a cure for cancer or conquered world hunger. They will NEVER get over his win over Hillary...EVER! So, unfortunately for our country and the world, we will continue to see, hear and read these cry baby comments, many being vindictive, for as long as he is in office because it will be a constant reminder that their arrogant candidate Hillary lost the election all by herself and for that they are permanently broken. Get over it and grow up. If they think things were bad in this election, just wait until 2018 because their pouting and immature elected officials will be shown the door. People are tired of the obstruction.

Chelsea's influence

The April 13 commenter who said Chelsea Clinton never had an office in the White House nor did she have a security clearance or untold influence over the President. Yes, she did have a security clearance, and how does anyone know what influence she had over her father. You yourself called it "untold" influence!

Cape pool

It seems the municipal swimming pool is being neglected. For two seasons now there has not been a dehumidifier blowing. Everything is starting to rust. Water in the showers is cold much of the time. Last fall the same dirty and moldy shower curtains were never changed. Floors are not kept clean regularly. Does the health department ever inspect? What do visitors think of the place.