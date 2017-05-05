All sections
OpinionMay 5, 2017

Speak Out 5/5/17

God in school

I very much agree with the person writing about why they send their children to a parochial school rather than public school. Since I have taught in public schools for 31 years I think I am qualified to voice my opinion. I believe that children can get a good education in a public school, but the teachers have to be careful about talking about anything religious. There were times when I could read a poem about God and express my feelings, but I had to be cautious. Just because parents send their children to parochial school doesn't mean they think they are better, they just want their children to be taught about what a wonderful God we have.

Bill O'Reilly

Bill O'Reilly got fired for saying things to women. Bill Clinton got a second term as president for doing things to women. It sure seems to me that there is a double standard in this country. Maybe Mr. O'Reilly should run for president, he would get my vote.

Sore losers?

President Trump could not get a favorable comment from the Democrats or Hollywood if he found a cure for cancer or conquered world hunger. They will NEVER get over his win over Hillary...EVER! So, unfortunately for our country and the world, we will continue to see, hear and read these cry baby comments, many being vindictive, for as long as he is in office because it will be a constant reminder that their arrogant candidate Hillary lost the election all by herself and for that they are permanently broken. Get over it and grow up. If they think things were bad in this election, just wait until 2018 because their pouting and immature elected officials will be shown the door. People are tired of the obstruction.

Chelsea's influence

The April 13 commenter who said Chelsea Clinton never had an office in the White House nor did she have a security clearance or untold influence over the President. Yes, she did have a security clearance, and how does anyone know what influence she had over her father. You yourself called it "untold" influence!

Cape pool

It seems the municipal swimming pool is being neglected. For two seasons now there has not been a dehumidifier blowing. Everything is starting to rust. Water in the showers is cold much of the time. Last fall the same dirty and moldy shower curtains were never changed. Floors are not kept clean regularly. Does the health department ever inspect? What do visitors think of the place.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

