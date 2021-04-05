All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMay 4, 2021

Speak Out 5/4/21

We have to hope that enough people take the vaccine to end the pandemic. It is 75% or bust. Want to thank the street department for filling the three pot holes on our dead end street. Wonderful not having to try to drive around them. My wife and I have traveled in all of the lower 48 states here in the U.S. ...

Herd immunity

We have to hope that enough people take the vaccine to end the pandemic.

It is 75% or bust.

Thank you

Want to thank the street department for filling the three pot holes on our dead end street.

Wonderful not having to try to drive around them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fix streets

My wife and I have traveled in all of the lower 48 states here in the U.S. and we have found that the streets here in Cape Girardeau are in the worst shape of anywhere. This is in any town or village no matter what the population might be. I know it would be very costly but needs to be taken care of. Instead of building a new pool, that will not be used, let's fix, repair or whatever it takes and fix the streets. I hear we have a new truck. Well, make use of it. Let's get something done.

Trans athletes

Of course our worthless politicians are spending days passing bills to ban transgender athletes. Because it is such a HUGE problem in Missouri. Just HUGE. Like in Florida. Where they can count on one hand the number of athletes across the last decade. Fake issues to stir up anger so they can take real money out of your pocket. Vote them all out.

COVID vaccine

I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone 16 and older in Missouri is now eligible. It's time to end this pandemic.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 16
The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 15
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Prayer 10-14-24
OpinionOct. 14
Prayer 10-14-24
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
OpinionOct. 14
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy