Speak Out 5/4/21

Fix streets

My wife and I have traveled in all of the lower 48 states here in the U.S. and we have found that the streets here in Cape Girardeau are in the worst shape of anywhere. This is in any town or village no matter what the population might be. I know it would be very costly but needs to be taken care of. Instead of building a new pool, that will not be used, let's fix, repair or whatever it takes and fix the streets. I hear we have a new truck. Well, make use of it. Let's get something done.

Trans athletes

Of course our worthless politicians are spending days passing bills to ban transgender athletes. Because it is such a HUGE problem in Missouri. Just HUGE. Like in Florida. Where they can count on one hand the number of athletes across the last decade. Fake issues to stir up anger so they can take real money out of your pocket. Vote them all out.

COVID vaccine

I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone 16 and older in Missouri is now eligible. It's time to end this pandemic.