All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMay 4, 2017

Speak Out 5-4-17

What is the hold up on the Veteran's Drive extension project? Things have stood still for weeks and weeks. Why is Donald Trump scary? Because in a joint press conference with the Secretary General of the UN, he said that US-Russia relations were at an all time low. Someone needs to tell him about the Cuban missile crisis...

Veteran's Drive

What is the hold up on the Veteran's Drive extension project? Things have stood still for weeks and weeks.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missile crisis

Why is Donald Trump scary? Because in a joint press conference with the Secretary General of the UN, he said that US-Russia relations were at an all time low. Someone needs to tell him about the Cuban missile crisis.

Obama's 400k

It has taken less than 100 days for former president Obama to forget his constant bashing of all those rich investors on Wall Street and accept a speaking engagement from Wall Street for $400,000, twice of what Hillary charged. His true character finally surfaces. It's all about the money and power.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 13
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald...
OpinionDec. 13
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?
OpinionDec. 13
Prayer 12-13-24
OpinionDec. 12
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
OpinionDec. 12
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
Prayer 12-12-24
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
OpinionDec. 11
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
OpinionDec. 11
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
Prayer 12-11-24
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
Lowry: Trump's strong start
OpinionDec. 10
Lowry: Trump's strong start
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy