Speak Out 5-4-17

Missile crisis

Why is Donald Trump scary? Because in a joint press conference with the Secretary General of the UN, he said that US-Russia relations were at an all time low. Someone needs to tell him about the Cuban missile crisis.

Obama's 400k

It has taken less than 100 days for former president Obama to forget his constant bashing of all those rich investors on Wall Street and accept a speaking engagement from Wall Street for $400,000, twice of what Hillary charged. His true character finally surfaces. It's all about the money and power.