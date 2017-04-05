Speak Out 5-4-17

What is the hold up on the Veteran's Drive extension project? Things have stood still for weeks and weeks.
Why is Donald Trump scary? Because in a joint press conference with the Secretary General of the UN, he said that US-Russia relations were at an all time low. Someone needs to tell him about the Cuban missile crisis.
It has taken less than 100 days for former president Obama to forget his constant bashing of all those rich investors on Wall Street and accept a speaking engagement from Wall Street for $400,000, twice of what Hillary charged. His true character finally surfaces. It's all about the money and power.
