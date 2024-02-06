Speak Out 5-31-24

__VP ambitions__

​Republicans like Elise Stefanik are debasing themselves to the point of absurdity every time they sue a judge or prosecutor in the Trump criminal cases. They have absolutely nothing to do with the cases but yet they’re so desperate to protect their cult leader they make complete fools of themselves over and over just to get a shot at a possible VP position. We need a political party in the White House, not a cult.

__Defeat Hamas__

​HAMAS is a terrorist organization. It didn’t just attack, rape and kill hundreds of innocent Israelis on Oct. 7. It has attacked numerous times. Fired missiles thousands of times. It has taken billions of dollars of international aid and redirected much of it away from the Gazans it is supposed to help to instead build tunnels to smuggle arms and organize attacks. These tunnels were strategically placed in civilian areas, including under hospitals. HAMAS is the problem. It must be defeated if there is going to be long-term peace. President Biden is trying to thread a needle and appease anti-semites and Pro-Palestinian groups by squeezing Israel on one hand while backing Israel with weapons and bombs on the other. He is a weak disgrace, proven many times but most of all in how he fled Afghanistan with no strategic planning. Let Israel win the war.