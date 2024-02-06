Speak Out 5-31-20

Jackson high school is allowing full blown football workouts, baseball practice, soccer practice, and basketball practice, but is requiring all graduating seniors to walk 6 feet apart and only allowing 4 guests per graduate. Does this make sense?
Over 100,000 now dead. Unemployment is at 41% and will probably go higher. There is no way we will fully recover, and we will be in a recession. Yes, Trump is doing one hell of a good job. He is definitely on the road to destroying America. Can you be proud that you voted for him?
It's beyond comprehension why protesters think that looting, stabbing a fellow protester, and setting fire to businesses somehow furthers their agenda.
