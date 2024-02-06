Speak Out 5-31-20

Opinion on Trump's job

Over 100,000 now dead. Unemployment is at 41% and will probably go higher. There is no way we will fully recover, and we will be in a recession. Yes, Trump is doing one hell of a good job. He is definitely on the road to destroying America. Can you be proud that you voted for him?

Looting discredits protesters

It's beyond comprehension why protesters think that looting, stabbing a fellow protester, and setting fire to businesses somehow furthers their agenda.