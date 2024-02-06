All sections
Opinion
May 30, 2020

Speak Out 5-31-20

Graduation rules versus sports

Jackson high school is allowing full blown football workouts, baseball practice, soccer practice, and basketball practice, but is requiring all graduating seniors to walk 6 feet apart and only allowing 4 guests per graduate. Does this make sense?

Opinion on Trump's job

Over 100,000 now dead. Unemployment is at 41% and will probably go higher. There is no way we will fully recover, and we will be in a recession. Yes, Trump is doing one hell of a good job. He is definitely on the road to destroying America. Can you be proud that you voted for him?

Looting discredits protesters

It's beyond comprehension why protesters think that looting, stabbing a fellow protester, and setting fire to businesses somehow furthers their agenda.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

