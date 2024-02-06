Speak Out 5/31/19

If Missouri raises its gas tax it will result in a net loss of revenue, not gain! As pointed out countless times here before Missouri borders seven other states, all of which have higher taxes on gas, cigarettes, etc. If we raise our taxes as high as these states people will stop crossing the state lines to shop here resulting in less tax revenue for projects. Not more!
It's interesting that our President is playing golf in Japan instead of placing the traditional wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Memorial Day. Is that a statement of where are military and vets rank in this administration?
The front page of the paper headlines say city expenses exceeds revenue, but a planning committee is meeting to build an aquatic center. On North Main St. the runoff from rains is eroding the homes foundations. We are told we cannot get help for this problem. The taxpayers need to speak up about how our money is being spent.
Dueling headlines
How ironic that on Saturday's electronic version of the Southeast Missourian, a headline proclaims that city spending exceeds revenue and cuts must be made, but immediately below is a headline stating that a committee will soon meet to begin planning a multi-million dollar, unnecessary swimming pool! In our home, we don't purchase the wants until the needs are paid for. We don't buy on future income. It's a truly critical issue in our community (and often in our nation) that leaders do not practice the same sound economical practice. We do NOT need that pool. We DO need to pay for what we have and build a cushion for future emergencies!
Here's your sign
It's amazing how many illiterate people have driver's licenses, they keep driving past road closed signs to look at high water over roads. They must be some of those whose parents paid to get them into college. So much for higher education!
Obstructionists
How do you spell obstruction? There are several ways. Democrat, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler and don't forget the fake news. All are obstructionist. Just think what might be happening if they would support our president and actually work for the people who elected them. Strong borders, new trade agreements and better health care just to name a few. So sad. Trump 2020.
Abstinence
An individual was concerned that without all the abortions in Missouri, we needed a safety net to take care of all theses pregnant mothers and children ... which is a fair concern. What about addressing the idea of abstinence? Why is it that someone else has to take care of birth control and the participants are assumed too stupid to figure out what needs to be done? Maybe more education at home might help? The idea its going to happen no matter what we do is wearing thin. Abortion is not a moral option for birth control.
Closed restaurants
I am very saddened by the news that Ruby Tuesday and O'Charley's are closing. I loved both of those restaurants. The food was delicious and not overpriced. Thank you to the workers who cooked, served, or managed these two places. You did a great job. I appreciate you!
Deep sarcasm
People who believe that the Deep State is real also most likely believe that aliens crashed in Roswell, in the Oliver Stone version of the JFK assassination, Obama was born in Kenya, 9/11 was an inside job and that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. P.T. Barnum was right, "a sucker is born every second."