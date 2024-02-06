Speak Out 5/31/19

Gas tax

If Missouri raises its gas tax it will result in a net loss of revenue, not gain! As pointed out countless times here before Missouri borders seven other states, all of which have higher taxes on gas, cigarettes, etc. If we raise our taxes as high as these states people will stop crossing the state lines to shop here resulting in less tax revenue for projects. Not more!

Teed off

It's interesting that our President is playing golf in Japan instead of placing the traditional wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Memorial Day. Is that a statement of where are military and vets rank in this administration?

Priorities

The front page of the paper headlines say city expenses exceeds revenue, but a planning committee is meeting to build an aquatic center. On North Main St. the runoff from rains is eroding the homes foundations. We are told we cannot get help for this problem. The taxpayers need to speak up about how our money is being spent.

Dueling headlines

How ironic that on Saturday's electronic version of the Southeast Missourian, a headline proclaims that city spending exceeds revenue and cuts must be made, but immediately below is a headline stating that a committee will soon meet to begin planning a multi-million dollar, unnecessary swimming pool! In our home, we don't purchase the wants until the needs are paid for. We don't buy on future income. It's a truly critical issue in our community (and often in our nation) that leaders do not practice the same sound economical practice. We do NOT need that pool. We DO need to pay for what we have and build a cushion for future emergencies!

Here's your sign