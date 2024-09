Opinion May 31, 2018

Speak Out 5/31/18

I wonder if Gov. Greitens would have been a Democrat if the media would have acted the same way... I appreciate Donna Lichtenegger and Kathy Swan's forthrightness in saying Governor Greitens' did the right thing by resigning. On the other hand, I am disappointed in the comments from Holly Rehder who essentially issued a not too subtle pro-Greitens statement and Wayne Wallingford, who had a lot of comments saying, essentially nothing...