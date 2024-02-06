Speak Out 5-30-24

Gun violence is one of multiple social, financial, environmental problems plaguing the USA. These problems will not be solved individually because they are interconnected. Free enterprise capitalism and entrepreneurship at the very core will be the solution.

__Questioning Israel__

Three of our allies formally recognize the Palestinian state. Israel threatens the International Court. Is it time to reconsider who we support?

__Greatest danger__

The Southeast Missourian poll asks which country’s leadership is the most dangerous. And the results are heavily “China.” Really, when there is a nation that is threatening nuclear attack, which has invaded Ukraine, killing tens of thousands. It assassinates political prisoners, imprisons anyone who speaks against it, and kidnaps Americans to use as hostages for trading for arms dealers, and it stokes discord in the U.S. with its social media trolls. China is our biggest economic threat. But most dangerous? It’s Russia. Unless you want to count China’s role in the coronavirus.