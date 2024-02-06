All sections
Opinion
May 30, 2024

Speak Out 5-30-24

__Thanks for flags__ The flags put up by various groups around town are magnificent. Thank you to the patriots who do this each year. America appreciates you. __De Niro de nada__ What does the has-been actor Robert De Niro have in common with Joe Biden? They both have Trump derangement syndrome. With DeNiro as a spokesperson for Biden, Trump should win the election in a landslide.

__Interconnected problems__

Gun violence is one of multiple social, financial, environmental problems plaguing the USA. These problems will not be solved individually because they are interconnected. Free enterprise capitalism and entrepreneurship at the very core will be the solution.

__Questioning Israel__

Three of our allies formally recognize the Palestinian state. Israel threatens the International Court. Is it time to reconsider who we support?

__Greatest danger__

The Southeast Missourian poll asks which country’s leadership is the most dangerous. And the results are heavily “China.” Really, when there is a nation that is threatening nuclear attack, which has invaded Ukraine, killing tens of thousands. It assassinates political prisoners, imprisons anyone who speaks against it, and kidnaps Americans to use as hostages for trading for arms dealers, and it stokes discord in the U.S. with its social media trolls. China is our biggest economic threat. But most dangerous? It’s Russia. Unless you want to count China’s role in the coronavirus.



For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

