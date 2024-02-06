All sections
OpinionMay 30, 2023
Speak Out 5-30-23
Stop speeders

I am absolutely confounded by our local law enforcement. Just 15 minutes ago, I witnessed a scene I see repeatedly here in Cape and on the rare occasions when I drive in Jackson. While driving down Mt. Auburn, I noticed in my side mirror a large black truck barreling up from behind in the lane next to me. I was driving the speed limit, and he barreled past me as if I was standing still and proceeded to zoom down Mt. Auburn, zig-zagging between cars. Interestingly, there was a police car behind me. The officer did nothing. When we got to the car wash behind the trail, he pulled in. I double-backed to see what he was doing that was so important that he ignored a driver breaking multiple laws. You guessed it. He was just sitting there in his car watching other motorists speed by. If the police aren't going to enforce traffic laws, why are the laws on the books and the officers on the streets?

President DeSantis

Glad to see Ron DeSantis is running for president. He is a solid choice for Republican voters who are seeking a conservative who gets things done without drama.

Speak Out
