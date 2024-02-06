Speak Out 5/30/19

I expected to hear/see some kind of review (and/or pictures) of last night's rocking Chicago concert at the Show Me Center but didn't find anything in today's paper or on our local TV station. The concert was great! I would personally like to thank Chicago and everyone who helped get them here. I am a fan who has enjoyed the band's incredible musical talents since they started as Chicago Transit Authority in 1969, and still follow their music today. They are super talented musicians that deserve a big THANK YOU for an awesome concert!
With all the beautification projects on Broadway, now we put up crosswalk eyesores in the middle of the streets. Our tax dollars were wasted on this project.
At 6 weeks, an embryo is pea sized with no developed organs. What can be heard at 6 weeks is not a heart beat but an electrical pulse from a cluster of cells.
If Missouri raises its gas tax it will result in a net loss of revenue, not gain! As pointed out countless times here before Missouri borders seven other states, all of which have higher taxes on gas, cigarettes, etc. If we raise our taxes as high as these states people will stop crossing the state lines to shop here resulting in less tax revenue for projects. Not more!
It's interesting that our President is playing golf in Japan instead of placing the traditional wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Memorial Day. Is that a statement of where are military and vets rank in this administration?
The front page of the paper headlines say city expenses exceeds revenue, but a planning committee is meeting to build an aquatic center. On North Main St. the runoff from rains is eroding the homes foundations. We are told we cannot get help for this problem. The taxpayers need to speak up about how our money is being spent.
How ironic that on Saturday's electronic version of the Southeast Missourian, a headline proclaims that city spending exceeds revenue and cuts must be made, but immediately below is a headline stating that a committee will soon meet to begin planning a multi-million dollar, unnecessary swimming pool! In our home, we don't purchase the wants until the needs are paid for. We don't buy on future income. It's a truly critical issue in our community (and often in our nation) that leaders do not practice the same sound economical practice. We do NOT need that pool. We DO need to pay for what we have and build a cushion for future emergencies!
It's amazing how many illiterate people have driver's licenses, they keep driving past road closed signs to look at high water over roads. They must be some of those whose parents paid to get them into college. So much for higher education!
How do you spell obstruction? There are several ways. Democrat, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler and don't forget the fake news. All are obstructionist. Just think what might be happening if they would support our president and actually work for the people who elected them. Strong borders, new trade agreements and better health care just to name a few. So sad. Trump 2020.
