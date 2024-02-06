All sections
OpinionMay 30, 2018
Speak Out 5/30/18
Football boring

I would be willing to bet that the person who left the brief Speak Out comment about how dull soccer is is probably a fan of American football, quite possibly the dullest sport ever invented and that can be proven statistically. During the course of a 3-hour televised American football game with the 35-second snap clock, all the time outs and stopping play you only asked to get 6 to 9 Minutes of football being played. A full 70 percent of the airtime has absolutely nothing to do with the game that is going on.

Resource officer

The Santa Fe shooter was in the school for 30 minutes. And there was a full time safety resource officer there. Lots of people can be shot in 30 minutes. That isn't the answer. Arming the teachers isn't either. The answer is to get control of the guns. Ban the high capacity magazines and assault guns. Only have guns for hunting. I have hunted for over 60 years and have never needed more than three shells in my guns at one time. Even if just target practicing, I can reload for that.

Cyclist lanes

Just want to comment on how nice Lexington Avenue is now that it has been asphalted. However, I do not understand why they put bicycle emblems on both lanes of the street when there is no place for bicyclists to ride and no bike lane. Semis, dump trucks, concrete trucks, etc. use this street and it is not a truck route. It would be dangerous for bicyclists to ride on the street with all of this heavy equipment using it.

Prognostication

Hawley is red

McCaskill is blue

There'll be no blue wave in Missouri

This much is true

Speak Out
