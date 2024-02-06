Speak Out 5-30-17

Fair media?

A new report out this morning details just how much Obama spied on Americans during his administration and it's a lot. Even the liberal ACLU organization says these new disclosures are some of the most serious to ever be documented. So where is the uproar from the media? None because they write the news and that is why when President Trump uses Twitter it just infuriates them because he can say what he wants and it doesn't go though them. If we aren't going to get fair and balanced news from them, if I were President Trump I would halt the daily news briefings. Period.

Need update

I saw the article in the paper where the Humane Society is asking the city for more money for operating costs. It made me think of the fairly recent fundraiser for an additional building to the existing one. A lot of people donated to this cause. Whatever happened? How was this money spent? Is the building finished and being used? Could we have an update please?

Greitens

Since Greitens refused to release his tax returns during the election, it only leaves us to speculate how he gets the money to live the high life. A man who makes $130,000 a year as a politician with no guarantees of being re-elected and he goes into debt for $700,000 for a house? A weekend house at that. Add to that the dark money being used to attack his own party members. He can rant about career politicians, but he seems to aspire to be one. Are we winning yet?