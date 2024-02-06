Speak Out 5-30-17

A new report out this morning details just how much Obama spied on Americans during his administration and it's a lot. Even the liberal ACLU organization says these new disclosures are some of the most serious to ever be documented. So where is the uproar from the media? None because they write the news and that is why when President Trump uses Twitter it just infuriates them because he can say what he wants and it doesn't go though them. If we aren't going to get fair and balanced news from them, if I were President Trump I would halt the daily news briefings. Period.
I saw the article in the paper where the Humane Society is asking the city for more money for operating costs. It made me think of the fairly recent fundraiser for an additional building to the existing one. A lot of people donated to this cause. Whatever happened? How was this money spent? Is the building finished and being used? Could we have an update please?
Since Greitens refused to release his tax returns during the election, it only leaves us to speculate how he gets the money to live the high life. A man who makes $130,000 a year as a politician with no guarantees of being re-elected and he goes into debt for $700,000 for a house? A weekend house at that. Add to that the dark money being used to attack his own party members. He can rant about career politicians, but he seems to aspire to be one. Are we winning yet?
SEMO students should be assured that it is not unreasonable to assume that the Board of Regents recently voting to raise your tuition voted for state legislators who in turn voted to slash higher education funding to the bone, thus necessitating your tuition increase.
The flushing of anonymity in our area cannot be considered progress. People who have ideas to share are hindered from doing so for fear of losing their job, harassment or even worse. Ideas and information are hidden because individuals cannot associate with a stance that goes against local ideology. Remember that "Common Sense" though written by Thomas Paine, was published anonymously. "The Federalist Papers" written by Hamilton, Jay and Madison were also published anonymously. Allowing people to speak anonymously keeps the focus on the subject and issues at hand without focusing on the individual who is presenting the idea.
Ah, the wisdom of Cape leadership. On the worst built roundabout in cape Girardeau (Fountain st./Good Hope) the city is erecting a statue. Now instead of drivers paying attention to the useless curbing, they can gawk at statues. Why not use that money to grind down the ill-placed curbing at all the street corners on said roundabout?
To the very kind and generous anonymous person who donated gift cards to a Cape pharmacy to be used for those in need: Your selfless action has made it possible for me to get the medicine I needed when I could not afford it this week. I was so surprised and deeply moved when the pharmacist told me that someone had donated gift cards for such a purpose. May God bless you for your gift to me, and I plan to repay your kindness by donating a gift card too for others in the future. Thanks so very much. What a great idea!
