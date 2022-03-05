Speak Out 5-3-22

Missouri problems

Instead of Mike Parson signing on for sensational headline grabbers like "border strike forces" maybe he should be concerned about the 50,000 people in the state who are still waiting on a yes/no answer about health insurance! Missouri teenagers still waiting on insurance under the ACA in Cape Girardeau county after FOUR MONTHS of the state not doing its job are a bigger concern to parents than Parson spreading fear about illegal immigrants. Maybe Eric Schmitt should be suing the state over that! But then Republican legislators are cutting Eric's budget because even they are tired of his lawsuits against Missouri citizens apparently. What a sad, broken state we live in.

COVID memorial

The victims of COVID-19 are entitled to a memorial. It is time to make that happen. This is the deadliest pandemic of the modern age after all.