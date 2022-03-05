All sections
OpinionMay 3, 2022
Speak Out 5-3-22
A relative and his wife graduated 22 years ago and they don't expect to pay off their last student loans for another 15 years. They take yearly trips, he buys her lots of jewelry, and they live a fun life because he makes a good income from the debt he incurred. He wasn't defrauded. He just makes lifestyle choices that don't include paying anything extra on the student loans. Why should the taxpayers of the U.S. pay off his debts?

Missouri problems

Instead of Mike Parson signing on for sensational headline grabbers like "border strike forces" maybe he should be concerned about the 50,000 people in the state who are still waiting on a yes/no answer about health insurance! Missouri teenagers still waiting on insurance under the ACA in Cape Girardeau county after FOUR MONTHS of the state not doing its job are a bigger concern to parents than Parson spreading fear about illegal immigrants. Maybe Eric Schmitt should be suing the state over that! But then Republican legislators are cutting Eric's budget because even they are tired of his lawsuits against Missouri citizens apparently. What a sad, broken state we live in.

COVID memorial

The victims of COVID-19 are entitled to a memorial. It is time to make that happen. This is the deadliest pandemic of the modern age after all.

Story Tags
Speak Out
