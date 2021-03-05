Speak Out 5/3/21

Twisted logic

It’s astounding the lengths some people will go to supporting their twisted “logic.” One recent Speak Out comment even compared people refusing vaccinations for COVID-19 to smallpox vaccinations! Smallpox had been a scourge of mankind for centuries. It killed multi-millions and quite possibly billions of people in its run. It was researched by modern science for decades before a vaccination was created. COVID-19, while deadlier than the normal one and does need to be dealt with, is merely a super flu. I am not going to take a vaccination that was created with less than a year’s research. Have you ever heard of the Thalidomide Babies? Look it up!

Misandry?

Misandry is way more prevalent in today’s society than misogyny. However, I can guarantee over 90% of the people reading this comment had to look up the first word but automatically knew the definition of the second. What a strange world we live in!