OpinionMay 3, 2021

Speak Out 5/3/21

How about using the 10 Commandments as a way to live our lives, save lives, and rid the country of 99.9999% of the problems we are now witnessing on an hourly basis!!!???? End of discussion!

Ten Commandments

How about using the 10 Commandments as a way to live our lives, save lives, and rid the country of 99.9999% of the problems we are now witnessing on an hourly basis!!!???? End of discussion!

Twisted logic

It’s astounding the lengths some people will go to supporting their twisted “logic.” One recent Speak Out comment even compared people refusing vaccinations for COVID-19 to smallpox vaccinations! Smallpox had been a scourge of mankind for centuries. It killed multi-millions and quite possibly billions of people in its run. It was researched by modern science for decades before a vaccination was created. COVID-19, while deadlier than the normal one and does need to be dealt with, is merely a super flu. I am not going to take a vaccination that was created with less than a year’s research. Have you ever heard of the Thalidomide Babies? Look it up!

Misandry?

Misandry is way more prevalent in today’s society than misogyny. However, I can guarantee over 90% of the people reading this comment had to look up the first word but automatically knew the definition of the second. What a strange world we live in!

Speak Out
