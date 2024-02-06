All sections
OpinionMay 29, 2024

Speak Out 5-29-24

Metal detectors Fans have to go through metal detectors at Cardinals games, just like you would at an airport. I expect the same will be true for Show Me Center events in the future (thanks to a 20 year old thug with a gun). Tunes at Twilight Thank you to Old Town Cape, Mercy and the sponsors who make Tunes at Twilight possible. We love going. The jazz last weekend was exceptional...

__Metal detectors__

Fans have to go through metal detectors at Cardinals games, just like you would at an airport. I expect the same will be true for Show Me Center events in the future (thanks to a 20 year old thug with a gun).

__Tunes at Twilight__

Thank you to Old Town Cape, Mercy and the sponsors who make Tunes at Twilight possible. We love going. The jazz last weekend was exceptional.

__Trump vs Biden__

How in the world can a nation as great as the United States have these two repulsive old men as our candidates for president? I blame the media. On one side, they’re working so hard to destroying Trump that they’ve lost all credibility, causing many people to discount even the true stuff about Trump that is bad. As for Biden, the media is so afraid of Trump that they cheerlead for Biden, making him think himself indispensable and great when he’s been a total disaster. Biden should not have run for re-election. Trump should have been allowed to retire from politics without being charged with ridiculous lawsuits.

Speak Out
