Speak Out 5/29/20

No president worse than Trump

My memories of presidents began with Eisenhower. I have seen good presidents (Kennedy), ineffectual presidents (Carter), criminal presidents (Nixon) and flawed presidents (Clinton), but I have never experienced a president who lacks the empathy, intelligence, emotional stability, statesmanship and moral fiber as Donald Trump. Time and again he has proven how unfit he is to hold that esteemed office. He has pandered to his base and forgotten about the rest of America, used his office to make money for himself and his children, belittled the intelligence agencies and put this country at risk by his erratic behavior. We will survive him but the scars will last for years.