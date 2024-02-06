Speak Out 5/29/20

My memories of presidents began with Eisenhower. I have seen good presidents (Kennedy), ineffectual presidents (Carter), criminal presidents (Nixon) and flawed presidents (Clinton), but I have never experienced a president who lacks the empathy, intelligence, emotional stability, statesmanship and moral fiber as Donald Trump. Time and again he has proven how unfit he is to hold that esteemed office. He has pandered to his base and forgotten about the rest of America, used his office to make money for himself and his children, belittled the intelligence agencies and put this country at risk by his erratic behavior. We will survive him but the scars will last for years.
The Jackson school superintendent recently posted, "Please be smart, enjoy your life and do not live in fear but understand the decisions we make define our future. We want to open schools in August!" I hope we open in August, too! But you held a graduation ceremony on Friday where you didn't enforce social distancing and the school board president was face-to-face with graduates while not wearing a mask. That won't help.
