All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMay 29, 2020

Speak Out 5/29/20

My memories of presidents began with Eisenhower. I have seen good presidents (Kennedy), ineffectual presidents (Carter), criminal presidents (Nixon) and flawed presidents (Clinton), but I have never experienced a president who lacks the empathy, intelligence, emotional stability, statesmanship and moral fiber as Donald Trump. ...

No president worse than Trump

My memories of presidents began with Eisenhower. I have seen good presidents (Kennedy), ineffectual presidents (Carter), criminal presidents (Nixon) and flawed presidents (Clinton), but I have never experienced a president who lacks the empathy, intelligence, emotional stability, statesmanship and moral fiber as Donald Trump. Time and again he has proven how unfit he is to hold that esteemed office. He has pandered to his base and forgotten about the rest of America, used his office to make money for himself and his children, belittled the intelligence agencies and put this country at risk by his erratic behavior. We will survive him but the scars will last for years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Masks now equal school later

The Jackson school superintendent recently posted, "Please be smart, enjoy your life and do not live in fear but understand the decisions we make define our future. We want to open schools in August!" I hope we open in August, too! But you held a graduation ceremony on Friday where you didn't enforce social distancing and the school board president was face-to-face with graduates while not wearing a mask. That won't help.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 3
Prayer 12-3-24
OpinionDec. 2
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
OpinionDec. 2
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
OpinionDec. 2
Prayer 12-2-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
OpinionDec. 1
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
Prayer 11-30-24
OpinionNov. 30
Prayer 11-30-24
Losing trust in leaders
OpinionNov. 30
Losing trust in leaders
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
OpinionNov. 29
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
Prayer 11-29-24
OpinionNov. 29
Prayer 11-29-24
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
OpinionNov. 28
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy