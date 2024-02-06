Speak Out 5-28-24

Safety policies

The headline reads: “SEMO completes initial assessment of safety policies after Cape Central graduation shooting”. What policies might you be talking about? Because the simple fact is that there really aren’t any.

Clown show

Are Republicans even aware of the total clown show they’re putting on when they stand at the microphone in front of the Manhattan courthouse and defend an absolute dumpster fire of a man who’s on trial? You can’t defend the indefensible, but they’re demeaning themselves every day just to get an audition for a possible VP nod. It’s beyond cringeworthy and has devolved into groveling and boot-licking.