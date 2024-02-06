All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMay 28, 2024

Speak Out 5-28-24

Respectfully, Tony Capobianco would do well to read Rich Lowry’s piece on Harrison Butker. A Catholic spoke Catholic values to Catholic people at a Catholic college. Harrison spoke truth, which set him up for much controversy. But he is a strong man and knows who and whose he is! ...

Butker speech

Respectfully, Tony Capobianco would do well to read Rich Lowry’s piece on Harrison Butker. A Catholic spoke Catholic values to Catholic people at a Catholic college. Harrison spoke truth, which set him up for much controversy. But he is a strong man and knows who and whose he is!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Safety policies

The headline reads: “SEMO completes initial assessment of safety policies after Cape Central graduation shooting”. What policies might you be talking about? Because the simple fact is that there really aren’t any.

Clown show

Are Republicans even aware of the total clown show they’re putting on when they stand at the microphone in front of the Manhattan courthouse and defend an absolute dumpster fire of a man who’s on trial? You can’t defend the indefensible, but they’re demeaning themselves every day just to get an audition for a possible VP nod. It’s beyond cringeworthy and has devolved into groveling and boot-licking.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 7
Lowry: The end of a scam
OpinionDec. 7
Hanson: What the Trump nominees have not done — and will no...
OpinionDec. 7
Prayer 12-7-24
OpinionDec. 6
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau shines with holiday lights and hom...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: Democratic anger about Biden pardon is all about Trump
OpinionDec. 6
York: Democratic anger about Biden pardon is all about Trump
Prayer 12-6-24
OpinionDec. 6
Prayer 12-6-24
Speak Out: The impact of demonizing traditional masculinity; comments on Trump, Biden and other national politics
OpinionDec. 5
Speak Out: The impact of demonizing traditional masculinity; comments on Trump, Biden and other national politics
Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad
OpinionDec. 5
Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad
Parker: Democratic Party monopoly on the Black vote is over
OpinionDec. 5
Parker: Democratic Party monopoly on the Black vote is over
Thiessen: How Trump can end the war in Ukraine for good
OpinionDec. 5
Thiessen: How Trump can end the war in Ukraine for good
Prayer 12-5-24
OpinionDec. 5
Prayer 12-5-24
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
OpinionDec. 4
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy