Speak Out 5-28-17

Tillerson is wanting to cut back on diplomats and staff, so why waste money on sending Catholic Callista Gingrich to the Vatican? Why is the woman who cheated with Gingrich not an insult to the Pope? Oh yeah -- they have money. Therefore it makes any bad behavior acceptable.
When are the streets in Cape Girardeau going to be repaired? It seems there is enough money for sidewalks and anything to do with sports. But none to repair the streets. The City of Roses is becoming known as the city of potholes.
If there are 1.2 million Ameren customers in Missouri and they each pay $47 extra dollars a year to create less than 500 jobs in the Bootheel, that means the Ameren customers are paying $68.4 million a year for the privilege of giving welfare to corporations who buy our politicians. At that rate, Missourians could pay each of those 500 people $100,000 a year each and be ahead, but we would have to add in enough to buy the politicians too.
