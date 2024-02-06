All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMay 28, 2017
Speak Out 5-28-17
Tillerson is wanting to cut back on diplomats and staff, so why waste money on sending Catholic Callista Gingrich to the Vatican? Why is the woman who cheated with Gingrich not an insult to the Pope? Oh yeah -- they have money. Therefore it makes any bad behavior acceptable...

Vatican ambassador

Tillerson is wanting to cut back on diplomats and staff, so why waste money on sending Catholic Callista Gingrich to the Vatican? Why is the woman who cheated with Gingrich not an insult to the Pope? Oh yeah -- they have money. Therefore it makes any bad behavior acceptable.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fix street

When are the streets in Cape Girardeau going to be repaired? It seems there is enough money for sidewalks and anything to do with sports. But none to repair the streets. The City of Roses is becoming known as the city of potholes.

Corporate welfare

If there are 1.2 million Ameren customers in Missouri and they each pay $47 extra dollars a year to create less than 500 jobs in the Bootheel, that means the Ameren customers are paying $68.4 million a year for the privilege of giving welfare to corporations who buy our politicians. At that rate, Missourians could pay each of those 500 people $100,000 a year each and be ahead, but we would have to add in enough to buy the politicians too.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 3
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again
OpinionOct. 3
Prayer 10-3-24
OpinionOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
OpinionOct. 2
Editorial Roundup: United States

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-2-24
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
OpinionOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy