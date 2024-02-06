Speak Out 5-28-17

Fix street

When are the streets in Cape Girardeau going to be repaired? It seems there is enough money for sidewalks and anything to do with sports. But none to repair the streets. The City of Roses is becoming known as the city of potholes.

Corporate welfare

If there are 1.2 million Ameren customers in Missouri and they each pay $47 extra dollars a year to create less than 500 jobs in the Bootheel, that means the Ameren customers are paying $68.4 million a year for the privilege of giving welfare to corporations who buy our politicians. At that rate, Missourians could pay each of those 500 people $100,000 a year each and be ahead, but we would have to add in enough to buy the politicians too.