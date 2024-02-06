All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMay 27, 2022

Speak Out 5-27-22

The latest mass shootings has put the gun control activists front and center as they ignore the real reason for these evil acts. If we don't admit we have a mental health problem in this country, things will only get worse. The further away we get from a Christian nation these horrible events will continue to happen, and if we deny mental illness and the lack of God in people's lives are intertwined we will never find a solution. ...

Morality, mental health

The latest mass shootings has put the gun control activists front and center as they ignore the real reason for these evil acts. If we don't admit we have a mental health problem in this country, things will only get worse. The further away we get from a Christian nation these horrible events will continue to happen, and if we deny mental illness and the lack of God in people's lives are intertwined we will never find a solution. We have too many fatherless homes which leaves our children, especially boys, with no positive male influence.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gun ownership

With car ownership comes responsibilities: testing of competency, licensing, and insurance. The same should be true for gun ownership.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 16
The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 15
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Prayer 10-14-24
OpinionOct. 14
Prayer 10-14-24
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
OpinionOct. 14
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy