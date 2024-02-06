Speak Out 5-27-22

The latest mass shootings has put the gun control activists front and center as they ignore the real reason for these evil acts. If we don't admit we have a mental health problem in this country, things will only get worse. The further away we get from a Christian nation these horrible events will continue to happen, and if we deny mental illness and the lack of God in people's lives are intertwined we will never find a solution. We have too many fatherless homes which leaves our children, especially boys, with no positive male influence.
With car ownership comes responsibilities: testing of competency, licensing, and insurance. The same should be true for gun ownership.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.