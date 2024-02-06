Speak Out 5-27-22

Morality, mental health

The latest mass shootings has put the gun control activists front and center as they ignore the real reason for these evil acts. If we don't admit we have a mental health problem in this country, things will only get worse. The further away we get from a Christian nation these horrible events will continue to happen, and if we deny mental illness and the lack of God in people's lives are intertwined we will never find a solution. We have too many fatherless homes which leaves our children, especially boys, with no positive male influence.