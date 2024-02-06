All sections
OpinionMay 27, 2020

Speak Out 5/27/20

Highway 61 and Deerwood in Jackson doesn't need a roundabout for the handful of people who play baseball at Whitney Herzog Field or the few dozen who use the community center. Stop wasting tax dollars. In the midst of a pandemic, our city council has voted to fund two swimming pools in our city. What were they thinking? This is a wrong-headed and irresponsible decision!

Jackson roundabout

Highway 61 and Deerwood in Jackson doesn't need a roundabout for the handful of people who play baseball at Whitney Herzog Field or the few dozen who use the community center. Stop wasting tax dollars.

Pandemic pool

In the midst of a pandemic, our city council has voted to fund two swimming pools in our city. What were they thinking? This is a wrong-headed and irresponsible decision!

No on taxes

I have never voted against a city tax issue in my life. But this aquatics mess has changed my mind! I will never vote for another city tax as long as this administration is in charge. I simply have no faith that the city will use the money as approved by the voters! There simply is no credibility!

Work full time

Maybe the President of the United States should take the salary and work the JOB full time. Being the POTUS shouldn't be a part-time gig while he or she is still focused on their personal holdings and companies. Taking the paycheck and trying to live on that amount of money might also have given Trump a much needed reality check of living with less.

Blame game

President Trump has blamed everyone and everything for his sinking poll numbers. The media is out to get him, the Democrats are to blame, Obama is to blame, China is to blame, scientists are to blame. He blusters, lies, insults, but is too self-absorbed and narcissistic to realize he's the problem. He had plenty of time to react to the pandemic in an appropriate manner but chose not to. Good thing he wasn't president at the outbreak of WW II. We would all be speaking Japanese or German.

Mega churches

Why do the pastors of mega churches demand the "right" to risk the lives of their flocks from the pandemic? Are they worried their profit margins will suffer? That their cash flow will decrease and people will find other places to worship? If theirs is a loving and just God who cares about all life, why do they want to run the risk?

Speak Out
