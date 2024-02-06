All sections
OpinionMay 26, 2021

Speak Out 5/26/21

In response to last week's election reform Speak Out article, this nation is NOT a democracy. It is a representative republic. When Trump won the 2016 election, the only thing Democrats did was try to throw him out of office the whole four years with fake news, the $25 million Russian collusion investigation and fake impeachment! And you have the nerve to call Republicans poor losers! Look in the mirror!...

Poor losers?

In response to last week's election reform Speak Out article, this nation is NOT a democracy. It is a representative republic. When Trump won the 2016 election, the only thing Democrats did was try to throw him out of office the whole four years with fake news, the $25 million Russian collusion investigation and fake impeachment! And you have the nerve to call Republicans poor losers! Look in the mirror!

Better pay

To employers in need of employees: If you offer a sustainable, livable, wage, you will have employees.

Real estate

People have lost their ever-loving minds about real estate. A ramshackle house on two acres with a detached shed that is falling down is not WORTH $269,000 if you refuse to pay that much for it. Just say no. Have your agent work for you instead of their pocketbook and tell you what it sold for last. Artificial inflation doesn't mean that house has really gone up $100,000 in less than two years. Quit feeding the next bubble.

Herd immunity

Only 49.5% of the American population has had at least one vaccine shot. Out of that only 39.3% are now fully vaccinated. Until 75% to 80% of the American population is fully vaccinated and we reach herd immunity, it is way too early to celebrate. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

